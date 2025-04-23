PHOTO!! KARANGU’s former side chick turned second wife CAROL KIM has occupied his matrimonial Gatundu home after his first wife walked out - Goat wives are not happy







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Carol Kim, the second wife to controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has occupied his matrimonial Gatundu home after his first wife, Trizah, walked out.

Trizah left her matrimonial home in February this year, accusing her husband of infidelity and emotional abuse.

She lamented that he had abandoned her in Gatundu to live with Carol in Nairobi.

Carol shared a photo at the Gatundu home attending to household duties, probably to send a message to Trizah.

Goat wives have launched an online attack against Carol after she shared the photo, calling her a homewrecker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST