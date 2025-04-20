A 45-year-old lady arrested trafficking cocaine during a routine roadcheck in Moyale (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - A multi-agency team nabbed 45-year-old Caroline Thiunguri Kabonyi, a suspected drug peddler with a knack for hiding her illicit goods in the most private of places at Odda roadblock in Moyale.

The bust went down when Caroline, a passenger in a Marsabit-bound Toyota Probox, decided to play hardball during a routine search.

While her fellow passengers complied with the officers’ checks, Caroline threw a tantrum, refusing to be searched.

Her defiance raised red flags, and Moyale detectives swooped in, escorting her to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital for a closer look.

With the help of medical professionals, authorities discovered she was concealing eight pellets of cocaine, weighing 414 grams.

The seized cocaine, with an estimated street value of Sh1,656,000, is now safely locked as exhibit, while Caroline cools her heels at Moyale Police Station, awaiting her day in court.

No matter how sneaky the tactic, justice always has the last laugh.

