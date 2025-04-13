Inside Bishop WALTER OGWADA’s multi-million palatial home built on a hill in Migori - This is heaven on earth (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Bishop Walter Ogwada, the founder of International Gospel Ministries, owns a palatial home in Migori County.
A video shared on TikTok offered a glimpse of the
multi-million home, complete with an infinity pool.
A separate 2-storey house,
commonly known as a simba, provides additional living space for his sons.
A perimeter fence surrounds the
home and features electric barbed wire.
Netizens gawked at the home, with many admitting that it was
beautiful, with scenic views.
Others claimed that his brainwashed church members sponsor
his flamboyant lifestyle but word has it that he runs one of the biggest
hardware shops in Migori.
Watch video of the pastor’s multi-million home.
Inside Bishop WALTER OGWADA’s multi-million palatial home built on a hill in Migori -This is heaven on earth pic.twitter.com/34ghHb5GJS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2025
