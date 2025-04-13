Inside Bishop WALTER OGWADA’s multi-million palatial home built on a hill in Migori - This is heaven on earth (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Bishop Walter Ogwada, the founder of International Gospel Ministries, owns a palatial home in Migori County.

A video shared on TikTok offered a glimpse of the multi-million home, complete with an infinity pool.

A separate 2-storey house, commonly known as a simba, provides additional living space for his sons.

The entryway features a gilded gate and a cabro-paved driveway that weaves around lush, manicured lawns.

A perimeter fence surrounds the home and features electric barbed wire.

Netizens gawked at the home, with many admitting that it was beautiful, with scenic views.







Others claimed that his brainwashed church members sponsor his flamboyant lifestyle but word has it that he runs one of the biggest hardware shops in Migori.

Watch video of the pastor’s multi-million home.

Inside Bishop WALTER OGWADA’s multi-million palatial home built on a hill in Migori -This is heaven on earth pic.twitter.com/34ghHb5GJS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST