I won’t mind being a second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, now - 40-year-old Media Personality and feminist TOKE MAKINWA confesses







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Media personality, actress, and outspoken feminist, Toke Makinwa, has set tongues wagging with her candid confession.

Speaking on a new episode of her podcast Toke Moments, she shared that she wouldn’t mind being a second, third, or even fifth wife, if the situation felt right.

“As independent women, do you think we’ve glamourized the idea of independence?” she asked.

“It’s tough, I won’t lie. At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be a second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it.”

Toke opened up about the pressures of always being “the boss” and expressed a desire for someone to share the weight of daily life.

“I need someone I can lean on,” she said.

“Someone who can even decide what’s for dinner - must it always be me?”

Previously married to businessman Maje Ayida, their marriage ended in 2017.

Her confession has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens joked that she’s “hit the famous wall,” claiming that her remarks reflect the realization that even strong, independent women eventually crave partnership and emotional support.

At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry as 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th wife, I will take it - Media personality, Toke Makinwa. pic.twitter.com/3EA2b7jIXC — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 12, 2025

