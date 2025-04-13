KIHIKA lands in trouble with U.S authorities over claims that her ‘twin’ babies were born through surrogacy - She can’t leave America until investigations are over







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika is reportedly being investigated by U.S authorities over claims that her ‘twin babies’ were born through surrogacy.

According to popular blogger George T Diano, the U.S authorities are not convinced that Kihika’s alleged twins were delivered through surrogacy, citing illegalities.

A surrogacy is an arrangement whereby a woman agrees to pregnancy and childbirth on behalf of another person or couple who become the child’s legal parents after birth.

People pursue surrogacy for a variety of reasons such as infertility or when pregnancy is a medical impossibility.

The 52-year-old Governor had reached menopause, and the only way she could have babies was through surrogacy.

It is now emerging that U.S authorities are investigating Kihika over the surrogacy claims.

She is likely to be jailed if found guilty of foul play.

She can’t leave the U.S until the investigations are over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST