Kenyan woman travelling from JKIA arrested in Mumbai, India with 1.7 Kg cocaine worth Ksh 270M as NDUTA faces death sentence in Vietman







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A 43-year-old Kenyan woman, Emily Kannin Rodha, was arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday for smuggling 1.7kg of cocaine worth 15 to 20 crores (approximately KSh 270 million to KSh 360 million).

Rodha had traveled from Nairobi via Doha, and customs officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted her upon arrival. A search of her baggage led to the discovery of four packets containing a powdery substance, which, upon testing, was confirmed to be narcotics.

The total weight of the drugs was 1,789 grams, with its value depending on quality.

Her arrest comes in the wake of another high-profile drug trafficking case involving Margaret Nduta Macharia, a 37-year-old Kenyan from Murang’a County, who now faces the death penalty in Vietnam for smuggling 2kg of cocaine.

Nduta was arrested in July 2023 at Ho Chi Minh City airport while transiting to Laos, after authorities found the drugs hidden in her luggage.

She was scheduled for execution on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:30 PM, but her sentence has been temporarily put on hold due to ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Kenya and Vietnam.

Since 1.7kg of cocaine falls under commercial quantity, the Kenyan woman arrested in Mumbai is likely to face 10 to 20 years in prison, a heavy fine, and possibly no chance of bail.Bottom of Form

