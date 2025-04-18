“She’s an incredible woman and I pray she finds the love she deserves” - A Pastor praises his wife as he announces divorce on social media (PHOTO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - A youthful pastor took to his X account to announce his divorce after being married for over 7 years.

The Man of God admitted that he was the cause of his broken marriage and described his wife as an incredible woman.

He prayed that she will get the love she deserves after their divorce.

The pastor is taking time to heal and serve God after parting ways with his wife.

“After 7+ years, Enid and I have peacefully parted ways. I take full accountability for falling short. She’s an incredible woman, and I pray she finds the love she deserves. As for me, I return to Jesus—to heal, serve, and grow. Psalm 34:18,” the post on X reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.