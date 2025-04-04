“I have the right to love whoever I want”- Kasarani MP RONALD KARAURI’s Tanzanian sidechick, NANA DOLLZ, tells critics after being accused of being a homewrecker







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Tanzanian actress, model and brand influencer, Nana Dollz, finally broke her silence after she was linked to an affair with Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nana defended her choices and slammed her critics, saying she has the right to love whoever she wants.

“This socialite has the right to love whoever she wants to love. And my relationship with whoever I’m with doesn’t have to make sense to anyone except us coz we are adults and we know what we are doing,” she wrote in part.

She further asserted her identity beyond the “socialite” label and refused to be shamed for her personal choices.

“She’s not just a socialite, she is smart, educated, hardworking, kind, loving, God-fearing and loyal,” she stated.

Tanzanian blogger Mange Kinambi exposed Nana’s affair with Karauri by sharing a series of photos of the fast-rising model in Karauri’s palatial home.

The photos, which quickly spread online, appear to show Nana wearing the MP’s clothes and posing both inside the residence and on its grounds, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Kinambi further claimed that Nana has been pressuring Karauri to bankroll her lavish lifestyle, including funding the completion of a mansion and even lobbying for a swimming pool to be added to the property.

It later emerged that Karauri parted ways with his estranged wife, Captain Ruth, a well-known commercial pilot, about three years ago.

See the screenshot of Nana’s response.

