Inside the crumbled marriage of Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, as it emerges that his estranged wife Captain RUTH left him over infidelity







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, is embroiled in a scandal after he was linked to an affair with Tanzanian socialite, Nana Dollz.

Photos of the beautiful socialite in Karauri’s palatial home in the upscale neighbourhood surfaced online, drawing attention to his private life.

In some of the photos, Nana was pictured in Karauri’s living room and matrimonial bed, with reports emerging that she frequents the home.

Nana also shared videos on a date with Karauri on several occasions, including on Valentine’s Day this year.

The photos and videos were widely circulated online, making the first-time MP a subject of discussion on various social platforms.

Sources now reveal that Karauri and his estranged wife Captain Ruth, a respected commercial pilot working with Kenya Airways, separated nearly three years ago.





Only close friends and family members are aware of their separation.

Infidelity was the main cause of their crumbled marriage.





Karauri would reportedly cheat on Ruth with multiple women, prompting her to walk away.

There are also claims that he was violent and frequently subjected his ex-wife to physical abuse.





Nana Dollz, the Tanzanian beauty, is currently warming the bed of the flamboyant Sportspesa CEO.

According to Tanzanian blogger, Mange Kinambi, Nana has requested financial support from Karauri, including funds to complete her lavish mansion and a swimming pool.

Neither Karauri nor his wife has come out to release any official statement as the scandal continues to trend across multiple platforms, with many calling it a serious embarrassment for a man often seen as a public figure with influence and responsibility.

