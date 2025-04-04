Poverty-eradicating sidechick - Woman celebrates her husband’s sidechick, who works at KCB Bank, for giving him financial boost







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Married women flocked to Tiktok to expose their husband’s sidechicks after a Tiktoker challenged them to do so.

One woman caught the attention of many after she celebrated her husband’s sidechick, instead of calling her out for invading her territory.

She claimed that the sidechick, who works at KCB Bank, gives her husband a financial boost and in the process, he is able to take care of his family.

Check out the comment.

