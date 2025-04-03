“I demand respect” - Pastor DISHON MIRUGI’s tycoon wife, WANGARI MUTHUMA, says after she kicked him out of her upscale home for having an affair with his church’s Chair Lady







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Prominent city businesswoman and the proprietor of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital, Wangari Muthuma, has broken her silence after word got out that her marriage with Pastor Dishon Murugi is on the rocks over infidelity.

Wangari reportedly kicked Dishon out of her upscale home after she discovered that he was having an affair with one of the ladies in his church.

The lady, identified as, Monica Maina, is a Chair Lady at pastor Murigi’s Flying Eagle International Ministry Church in Thika.

Wangari confronted Monica after she found steamy text and WhatsApp messages between her and her cheating husband.

Monica is said to have sent death threats to Wangari after the confrontation, prompting her to report the matter to DCI at Kasarani Police Station.

Wangari took to her Facebok account after landing in the country from a business trip abroad and posted a cryptic message, hinting that her marriage with pastor Mirugi is falling apart.

She cited infidelity as the main cause of her marital woes and said it is better to remain single.

Wangari further said that she demands respect and justice after her husband’s side chick threatened her life.

Wangari and Dishon got married last year in an invite-only wedding attended by friends and family.

Check out her Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST