PHOTO of MONICA MAINA, Pastor DISHON MURIGI’s side chick and church chairlady arrested for sending death threats to his wife - He loves ‘Wamama’







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Controversial Thika-road based pastor Dishon Mirugi has been kicked out by his tycoon wife, Wangari Muthuma, the proprietor of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital, from her home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi over infidelity.

Wangari discovered love messages exchanged between her husband and Monica Maina, a chairlady at his church in Thika.

When Wangari confronted Monica, Monica threatened her life, prompting her to report the matter to DCI at Kasarani Police Station.

Monica, who is married to a senior manager at Metro Trans Sacco in Nairobi, was arrested for questioning and later released.





Pastor Murugi is no stranger to controversies involving love triangles.

In 2023, he was arrested for questioning after his estranged lover died in his house under mysterious circumstances.

Below is a photo of his side chick, Monica, a chairlady at his church.

