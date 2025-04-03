Pastor DISHON MIRUGI’s tycoon wife, WANGARI MUTHUMA, bought him a BMW but he still cheated on her with his church’s Chair Lady - What do men want? (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Controversial Thika-road based pastor, Dishon Mirugi, has been living large after marrying prominent city businesswoman and the proprietor of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital, Wangari Muthuma.

Wangari has been funding Dishon’s flamboyant lifestyle.

Last year, he bought him a BMW, which he has been flaunting on social media.

Wangari’s marriage with Dishon is on the rocks after she found out that he was having an affair with one of his female church members.

She kicked him out of her upscale home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, forcing him to relocate to Thika Road.

See photos of the BMW that his wife gifted him.

