Detectives parade the face of JOHN MUTUA, the mastermind of car thefts in Nairobi and recover a stolen Toyota Axio fitted with fake number plates (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect believed to be the mastermind of car thefts in Nairobi and its environs.

John Mutua was arrested during an intelligence-led operation, during which a stolen Toyota Axio was recovered.

The car had been fitted with fake number plates.

The suspect is in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the operation continues, with detectives focused on recovering more stolen vehicles and arresting additional suspects involved in removing tracking devices and manufacturing counterfeit number plates to match the embedded chassis numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST