How do you say handsome in Dholuo? Bold KIKUYU slay queen shoots her shot at Rarieda MP, OTIENDE AMOLLO (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A bold Kikuyu woman has set tongues wagging after cheekily shooting her shot at Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo.

The polished legislator had posted an adorable photo bonding with his grandchild, and it didn’t take long before the comment section lit up.

A lady by the name Njoki Ndung’u, clearly smitten, asked how to say “handsome” in Dholuo before hilariously volunteering to be the baby’s “gently used grandma.”

“Otiende Amollo! Huyo mtoto aneza taka kanyanya gently used? Alafu tutakua tunawapeleka play dates nini nini. DM dia,” she wrote, leaving followers in stitches.

Her boldness was met with mixed reactions as some netizens applauded her for her confidence and humor, while others called her out for thirsting over a married man.

See the post and reactions below.

