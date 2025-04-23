Double standards! See how this Slay Queen who is openly thirsting over Rarieda MP OTIENDE AMOLLO has been condemning men dating younger women!

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Kenyan lady Nanjie Galgalo is on the spot after openly thirsting over Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, on X (formerly Twitter).
After the stylish MP shared a sweet moment with his
grandchild, Nanjie cheekily gushed over his looks, hinting that she would not
mind dating him.
When some users called her out for crushing on a “grandpa,”
she boldly replied that his age only makes him “even hotter.”
But the internet never forgets.
A netizen quickly dug up a past post where she slammed men
over 35 for dating younger women, accusing them of manipulation.
Now, Nanjie is being labeled a hypocrite for swooning over a
married man old enough to be her dad, while condemning age-gap relationships
when the roles are reversed.
See the post below.
