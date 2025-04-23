Heartbroken Kenyan man finds out that he is not the biological father to a kid he has raised for 8 years after a DNA test - See results







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A Kenyan man was left cursing after he took a DNA test to establish whether he was the biological father to his kid, only to get the shock of his life.

The test revealed that the probability of paternity was 0%, meaning that he was not the biological father.

He had raised the kid for 8 years, thinking that he was the biological father.

The distressed man had lived with the lady and her kid under the same roof for 10 years.

He was a responsible father, providing everything for them, not knowing that he was raising another man’s child.

He chased away both the mother and the child after getting the DNA results.

