AOKO OTIENO exposes how KARAURI is reportedly helping politicians and drug lords launder money through Sportspesa and steals private data from punters







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has linked Sportspesa CEO Ronald Karauri to money laundering and exposed how he reportedly helps corrupt politicians and drug lords to launder money.

Punters have also complained of their private data being infringed on after staking bets using Sportspesa.

Read Aoko’s full post on X.

A legislator who's supposed to protect Kenyans is at the heart of laundering money as a digital thug.

Sportpesa and Aviator are now where drug lords and politicians are cleaning money.

Every 2 minutes sequence, you will see the same accounts placing bets of 30,000 for 24hours nonstop.

These are accounts owned by our politicians.

All they have to do is open an account with Sportpesa Aviator to "show proof of betting "so that the money cannot be questioned.

Karauri will then have them selected manually where the winnings are purported to be multiplied by ×30 or ×100 depending on the amount which is being laundered.

So every Monday, RNN motors which he co -owns with a weird Arab (Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat) purports to give a Jackpot of a Bentley or Range but no car leaves that show room!.

While the cartel counts its winnings, real lives are collapsing.

Hii kwanza ya akina Karauri is a pure crimes syndicate that's nefariously licensed.

His other partner, Nikolov has been tied to international cybercrime syndicates — particularly credit card skimming and digital wallet draining operations across Europe and Asia.

He exported these tactics to Kenya.

They've embedded data-extraction systems in Sportpesa that allegedly siphon card details, track user spending patterns, and quietly drain cards through micro-transactions and ghost charges.

This could explain the mysterious deductions many punters experience — topped-up accounts that vanish, disputed transactions, and constant card security warnings from banks! This Isn’t Betting. It’s Digital Banditry!

The Kenyan DAILY POST