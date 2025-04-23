AOKO OTIENO exposes how KARAURI is reportedly helping politicians and drug lords launder money through Sportspesa and steals private data from punters

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has linked Sportspesa CEO Ronald Karauri to money laundering and exposed how he reportedly helps corrupt politicians and drug lords to launder money.
Punters have also complained of their private data being
infringed on after staking bets using Sportspesa.
Read Aoko’s full post on X.
A legislator
who's supposed to protect Kenyans is at the heart of laundering money as a
digital thug.
Sportpesa and
Aviator are now where drug lords and politicians are cleaning money.
Every 2 minutes
sequence, you will see the same accounts placing bets of 30,000 for 24hours
nonstop.
These are
accounts owned by our politicians.
All they have to do is open an account with
Sportpesa Aviator to "show proof of betting "so that the money cannot
be questioned.
Karauri will then have them selected manually
where the winnings are purported to be multiplied by ×30 or ×100 depending on
the amount which is being laundered.
So every
Monday, RNN motors which he co -owns with a weird Arab (Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat)
purports to give a Jackpot of a Bentley or Range but no car leaves that show
room!.
While the cartel counts its winnings, real
lives are collapsing.
Hii kwanza ya akina Karauri is a pure crimes
syndicate that's nefariously licensed.
His other partner, Nikolov has been tied to
international cybercrime syndicates — particularly credit card skimming and
digital wallet draining operations across Europe and Asia.
He exported these tactics to Kenya.
They've
embedded data-extraction systems in Sportpesa that allegedly siphon card
details, track user spending patterns, and quietly drain cards through
micro-transactions and ghost charges.
This could explain the mysterious deductions many punters experience — topped-up accounts that vanish, disputed transactions, and constant card security warnings from banks! This Isn’t Betting. It’s Digital Banditry!
