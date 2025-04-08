Heartbreaking video of sick women and kids sleeping in the cold at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital as Governor KIHIKA lives lavishly in Texas







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - A concerned resident of Nakuru has shared a video of ailing patients, including women and kids, sleeping in the cold at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital after being turned away.

Some ruthless guards were instructed to chase the patients away, leaving them helpless.

Some of the patients were spotted writhing in pain after being denied essential medical services.

The video comes at a time when the county’s Governor, Susan Kihika, is facing public scrutiny over poor leadership.

Kihika runs the county from Texas in the United States of America.

A Nakuru resident has sought counsel from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the required threshold of signatures to suspend the County Government of Nakuru.

In a letter to the IEBC, Nakuru county office, Evans Kimori, requested for the number of registered voters and the required signatures to initiate the suspension process.

Kimori argued that the devolved unit has been in turmoil due to the absence of Governor Susan Kihika.

Governor Kihika was last seen on November 18th, 2024 during a graduation ceremony for the TVET students in the county.

Article 192 of the Constitution stipulates that the President may suspend a County Government on two grounds including an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war.

The law states that a County Government shall not be suspended unless an independent commission of inquiry has investigated allegations against it and the President is satisfied that the allegations are justified.

The Senate has the powers to either authorize or terminate the suspension.

