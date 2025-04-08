Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - A concerned resident of Nakuru has shared a video of ailing patients, including women and kids, sleeping in the cold at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital after being turned away.
Some ruthless guards were instructed to chase the patients
away, leaving them helpless.
Some of the patients were spotted writhing in pain after
being denied essential medical services.
The video comes at a time when the county’s Governor, Susan
Kihika, is facing public scrutiny over poor leadership.
Kihika runs the county from Texas in the United States of
America.
A Nakuru resident has sought counsel from the Independent
Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the required threshold of
signatures to suspend the County Government of Nakuru.
In a letter to the IEBC, Nakuru county office, Evans Kimori,
requested for the number of registered voters and the required signatures to
initiate the suspension process.
Kimori argued that the devolved unit has been in turmoil due
to the absence of Governor Susan Kihika.
Governor Kihika was last seen on November 18th,
2024 during a graduation ceremony for the TVET students in the county.
Article 192 of the Constitution stipulates that the
President may suspend a County Government on two grounds including an emergency
arising out of internal conflict or war.
The law states that a County Government shall not be
suspended unless an independent commission of inquiry has investigated
allegations against it and the President is satisfied that the allegations are
justified.
The Senate has the powers to either authorize or terminate
the suspension.
Watch the video.
Heartbreaking video of sick women and kids sleeping in the cold at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital as Governor KIHIKA lives lavishly in Texas pic.twitter.com/svOMBLbFue— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments