VIDEO of RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, bullying CS MBADI at a public event emerges - He pushed him out of the red carpet like a toddler (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Raila Odinga’s close ally, John Mbadi, was bullied by President William Ruto’s long-serving Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, during a public function.

In the video, Farouk is seen pushing Mbadi and his security out of the red carpet.

Farouk, who is drunk with power, didn’t want anyone to step on the red carpet reserved for the President.

He almost slapped Mbadi’s bodyguard.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed during an interview with KTN on Monday that Farouk wields so much power that some Cabinet Secretaries tremble when they see him.

Ruto reportedly issues orders to Ministers and other senior Government officials through Kibet.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, bullying CS MBADI at a public event emerges - He pushed him out of the red carpet like a toddler pic.twitter.com/vkuUMbCtNq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST