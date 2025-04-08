Trending! This clip of Comedian RAPTCHA THE SCIENTIST roasting RUTO, First Lady Mama RACHEL, and CHARLENE has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Kenyan creatives never shy away from using humor to expose political mischief, and comedian Raptcha The Scientist is leading the charge.
In a recent stand-up performance, Raptcha hilariously
roasted President Ruto, First Lady Rachel, and their daughter Charlene, diving
into everything from Ruto’s well-documented land obsession to his tight-knit
bond with the church.
His bold jokes had the audience roaring with laughter,
proving that comedy isn’t just entertainment, it’s a powerful tool for
truth-telling.
Raptcha’s act is a masterclass in using art to hold power to
account, one punchline at a time.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments