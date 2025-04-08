Trending! This clip of Comedian RAPTCHA THE SCIENTIST roasting RUTO, First Lady Mama RACHEL, and CHARLENE has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Kenyan creatives never shy away from using humor to expose political mischief, and comedian Raptcha The Scientist is leading the charge.

In a recent stand-up performance, Raptcha hilariously roasted President Ruto, First Lady Rachel, and their daughter Charlene, diving into everything from Ruto’s well-documented land obsession to his tight-knit bond with the church.

His bold jokes had the audience roaring with laughter, proving that comedy isn’t just entertainment, it’s a powerful tool for truth-telling.

Raptcha’s act is a masterclass in using art to hold power to account, one punchline at a time.

Watch the video below.

