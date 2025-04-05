Governor JAMES ORENGO’s close relative accused of doing a shoddy job after landing a multi-million road tender - Locals in Ugenya are suffering (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - A concerned resident in Ugenya East, Siaya County, has lodged a complaint against a rogue contractor for doing a shoddy job.

The contractor, who is a relative of Siaya Governor James Orengo, was given a contract to build a 10-kilometer road in the area.

He has done a ¼ of the work since 2022, leaving the locals grappling with a poor road network.

The last excavation was done last year in July.

Farmers in the area are having a hard time transporting their crops from the farms after the contractor left the road in a mess.

See the photos shared by one of the locals

The Kenyan DAILY POST