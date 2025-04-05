End Of The Road!! Detectives arrest masterminds of motor vehicle thefts in Nairobi and its environs (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - In response to cases of motor vehicle thefts in Nairobi and its surrounding areas, detectives have launched a crackdown aimed at arresting the masterminds behind these crimes.
On March 3rd, 2025, detectives nabbed Mutua Julius
John, during which they recovered a stolen vehicle registration number KDR
722K.
Further investigative interviews with Mutua paved the way to
the swift arrest of three additional suspects.
Simon Mumo Chege, who specialises in erasing and altering
chassis numbers of stolen vehicles, was intercepted in Grogon, within the
bustling Nairobi CBD.
Also in custody is Raphael Oloo Kira, known for his skills in
panel beating, riveting, and producing fake number plates, as well as
prefabrication and identity change on the mirrors.
Additionally, George Nyakundi Ogoro was nabbed for his
involvement in hiring vehicles using fraudulent identification, only to steal
them thereafter.
All the suspects are in custody, undergoing processing
pending arraignment.
Meanwhile, the operation continues, with detectives focused on recovering more stolen vehicles and arresting additional suspects involved in removing tracking devices and manufacturing counterfeit number plates to match the embedded chassis numbers.
Courtesy: DCI
