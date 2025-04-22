Gloves Off as MOSES KURIA blasts RUTO’s men and reveals how they are destroying the country - ‘We have sunk this low’







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has taken a swipe at politicians issuing Teachers Service Commission (TSC) employment letters at public events, calling the practice dangerous and shameful.

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, April 22nd, Kuria warned that such actions undermine national integrity and could lead the country down a perilous path.

“There are several great ideas on how best to destroy a nation.”

“But the most glittering of recent times is politicians parading teachers’ employment forms in public rallies and funerals.”

“It's so sad, especially for us, the products of great teachers.”

“We have sunk this low, sadly,” said Kuria.

Kuria’s comments appear to be a thinly veiled rebuke of some of President Ruto’s close allies, who have been photographed distributing TSC appointment letters at political gatherings, a move widely seen as a bid to woo voters.

His criticism also hints at a possible fallout between him and the President's inner circle, raising questions about internal divisions in Ruto’s administration.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) had earlier echoed similar concerns.

Secretary General Collins Oyuu accused the TSC of abdicating its constitutional mandate by allowing political interference in the recruitment of teachers.

“Never, never in the history of TSC have we seen what is happening now.”

“TSC should be ready to work and operate within its mandate.”

“And the mandate in this question is the recruitment of teachers,” Oyuu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST