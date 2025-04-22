Renowned activist HUSSEIN KHALID’s offices in Kileleshwa broken into and sensitive documents stolen, barely a week after BONIFACE MWANGI was attacked by rogue cops (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Renowned activist Hussein Khalid, who runs Vocal Africa, a non-governmental organization, claims that unknown people broke into his offices in Kileleshwa and stole sensitive documents and gadgets.

The organization’s main laptop was also taken away.

The motive of the night raid remains unknown.

Police visited the scene after Khalid reported the incident at Kileleshwa Police Station and launched an investigation to establish the motive behind the attack.

The incident comes barely a week after Boniface Mwangi was accosted by rogue cops at his Sema Ukweli offices in Kilimani and attacked, leaving him with injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST