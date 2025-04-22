African Cardinal among top contenders to replace POPE FRANCIS - See list of the frontrunners!







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Easter Monday, April 21st, marked a somber moment for the Catholic world as Pope Francis passed away, ending a transformative decade at the helm of the Church.

Within the next 15 to 20 days, cardinals under the age of 80 will gather in Vatican City for a closed-door conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect the next pope.

As anticipation builds, a few standout names have emerged, each with the potential to take the Church in a new direction.

Among the frontrunners are five standout figures, each representing different theological and geopolitical possibilities:

1. Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle (Philippines)





Often described as the “Asian Pope Francis,” Tagle is known for his warm personality, inclusive theology, and strong ties to Asia’s growing Catholic population.

2. Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy)





The Vatican Secretary of State is a seasoned diplomat with experience in sensitive international negotiations.

3. Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Peter (Ghana) – Odds: 5:1





A strong voice on social justice, climate change, and poverty, Turkson’s election would mark the first African pope in over 1,500 years.

4. Cardinal Peter Erdo (Hungary)





A respected canon law scholar popular among conservatives who favor a return to traditional Catholic teachings.

5. Cardinal Angelo Scola (Italy)





Once a favorite in the 2013 conclave, Scola is a theological traditionalist and former Archbishop of Milan, though his age may limit his chances.

As the Catholic world prepares for a momentous decision, the possibility of an African or Asian pope signals a bold new chapter - one that could reshape the Church for generations to come.

The Kenyan DAILY POST