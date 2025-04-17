KALONZO aims a jab at RUTO over defense of his mental state - ‘The first sign of mental illness is denying that you are a mad man’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - In a subtle but sharp jab, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has seemingly taken aim at President William Ruto over his repeated public defenses of his mental state.
Over the past few months, President Ruto has grown
increasingly vocal in asserting that he is “not mad,” frequently telling crowds
he is fully in control and deeply focused on steering the nation’s affairs.
This recurring declaration has raised eyebrows, with many
wondering why the Head of State feels compelled to constantly affirm his
sanity.
The President’s
remarks appear to be a response to mounting public criticism and growing
skepticism around his leadership style and policies.
From economic decisions to political appointments, many
Kenyans remain unconvinced and distant, despite his efforts to prove he is a
rational, capable leader.
Kalonzo, in a short but pointed video posted on X, weighed
in with a loaded statement:
“The first sign of mental illness is denying that you are a
mad man.”
Though he didn’t name Ruto directly, the timing and context
left little doubt about who his words were aimed at.
Watch the video below.
Did you know that the first sign of mental illness is denying that you are a mad man! pic.twitter.com/slGwPwBZRx— Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) April 17, 2025
