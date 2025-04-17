Detectives arrest two KIKUYU MEN who have been posing as female masseurs and luring men to an apartment along Lumumba Drive before robbing them - A victim lost Ksh 280,000 (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Kasarani detectives have apprehended two men who have been pulling off an online con by posing as stunning females offering professional massage, only to massage away their clients’ valuables instead.

The suspects, Alex Mugo Wachira and Simon Chomba Mbogo, have been luring unsuspecting clients by advertising “professional massage services” online.

But instead of a relaxing massage, victims are met with a not-so-soothing surprise.

One such victim, perhaps dreaming of scented oils and spa music, reported the ordeal to the Kasarani Police Station.

Enticed by what seemed to be two attractive women offering top-tier massage sessions, he made his way to their supposed spa residence along Lumumba Drive, Kasarani.

However, moments into the "massage," things took a sharp turn.

The two whipped out knives, revealing their true identities and zero massage knowledge.

Under duress, the victim was forced to transfer Sh280,000 to the suspects' phone number, robbed of his valuables before being unceremoniously thrown out.

Investigations were initiated, and through forensic leads, the two were arrested while having a good time at a chilling spot in Kamiti prison area, probably using the stolen cash.

The duo is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Courtesy:DCI.