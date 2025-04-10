Details emerge that missing Mombasa businessman IDD MUBARAK RASHID had eloped with his girlfriend as DCI warns Kenyans against filing false missing persons reports







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has expressed deep concern regarding the alarming rise in false missing persons reports filed at various police stations across the country.

Some of these reports, upon thorough investigation, have been revealed to be fabricated claims rather than genuine cases of missing persons, indicating a concerning trend of conspiracy.

In a case filed at Akila Police Station, Zain Tarip claimed that his nephew, Idd Mubarak Rashid, a Mombasa based businessman, went missing on the night of April 3rd, 2025.

Rashid reappeared on April 9th, 2025, claiming he had been abducted by two men and held against his will.

Upon investigative interviewing, detectives uncovered the truth: Rashid had actually eloped with his girlfriend, whom his uncle is not happy with him marrying.





Similarly, on April 4th, 2025, Nusu Roba Wako was reported missing.

A crack team of detectives smoked Wako out of her hideout with her boyfriend, Doyo Gufu, and were subsequently taken into custody at Lang’ata Police Station.

Investigations have since revealed that Wako had also eloped with the boyfriend and gone incommunicado.

According to DCI, some of these fabricated missing person cases receive media coverage, leading to the dissemination of false information to the public.

In light of these incidents, members of the public are urged to refrain from filing false missing persons reports, as such actions divert attention and resources from real cases.

Individuals found perpetrating these hoaxes will face the full extent of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST