Details emerge that missing Mombasa businessman IDD MUBARAK RASHID had eloped with his girlfriend as DCI warns Kenyans against filing false missing persons reports

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has expressed deep concern regarding the alarming rise in false missing persons reports filed at various police stations across the country.
Some of these reports, upon thorough investigation, have been
revealed to be fabricated claims rather than genuine cases of missing persons,
indicating a concerning trend of conspiracy.
In a case filed at Akila Police Station, Zain Tarip claimed
that his nephew, Idd Mubarak Rashid, a Mombasa based businessman, went missing
on the night of April 3rd, 2025.
Rashid reappeared on April 9th, 2025, claiming he
had been abducted by two men and held against his will.
Upon investigative interviewing, detectives uncovered the truth: Rashid had actually eloped with his girlfriend, whom his uncle is not happy with him marrying.
Similarly, on April 4th, 2025, Nusu Roba Wako was
reported missing.
A crack team of detectives smoked Wako out of her hideout
with her boyfriend, Doyo Gufu, and were subsequently taken into custody at
Lang’ata Police Station.
Investigations have since revealed that Wako had also eloped
with the boyfriend and gone incommunicado.
According to DCI, some of these fabricated missing person
cases receive media coverage, leading to the dissemination of false information
to the public.
In light of these incidents, members of the public are urged
to refrain from filing false missing persons reports, as such actions divert
attention and resources from real cases.
Individuals found perpetrating these hoaxes will face the
full extent of the law.
