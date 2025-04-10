What MAMA RACHEL RUTO did to former Butere Girls High School Principal DORA OKAALO is evil - She fell into depression and died a frustrated woman







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - In 2016, Mama Rachel Ruto was exposed on social media for using her powers to frustrate former Butere Girls High School Principal Dora Okaalo.

According to reports, Ksh 25 million was donated to the school by a Princess from Saudi Arabia.

The money was meant for development and deposited into the school’s alumnus account, where the Principal was the chief signatory.

Mama Rachel, an alumnus of the school, wanted the Principal to transfer the money to a different account and appear as if she is the one who donated it.

When the Principal refused, she was transferred to Nyakach Girls within three days after Rachel Ruto conspired with rogue officials from the Ministry of Education.

In two years, she was transferred thrice and then fired.

She later fell into depression and succumbed to cancer.

The former Butere Girls High School Principal died a frustrated woman, and Rachel Ruto was blamed for her woes.

