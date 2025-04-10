CS OPARANYA’s insecure trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, reveals how she deals with women who try to hit on him! Reveals how they met (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Trade Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, has offered Kenyans a rare and candid glimpse into her relationship with the former Kakamega Governor, revealing how she fiercely guards her territory.

Speaking in a candid interview on Radio Jambo, Mary said she often scrolls Oparanya’s phone to block women trying to get close to him.

“There are times I go through his phone and block whoever needs to be blocked. *Kuna tudem tudem, jamani hawawezi kosa. Bado wasichana wanamtaka. I block, block, block. Wale wa nje wabaki nje,*” she said with a laugh, adding that she doesn’t have any issues with Oparanya’s past relationships, including his wives.

However, she made it clear that her efforts are specifically targeted at any new women attempting to slide into his DMs.

Some, she says, send juicy photos in a bid to catch his attention.

“Some even send inappropriate pictures, which is unfortunate. At times, I play along and respond just to understand their intentions; they want to meet him and try to seduce him,” she revealed.

“Yes, they might be more attractive, have better figures, or be more educated, but I block them. He told me he's happy with the women he already has,” she confidently stated.

Mary also shared the story of how she first met Oparanya, stating that they met at Wilson Airport.

“We crossed paths at Wilson Airport while heading to Kisumu, as we were on the same flight. I didn’t know him before, but he sat next to me, and from there, the rest is history,” she added.

Watch the video of her interview on Radio Jambo.

CS OPARANYA’s insecure trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, reveals how she deals with women who try to hit on him! Reveals how they met pic.twitter.com/L2vT30moYd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

