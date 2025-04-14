Defiant Pastor NG’ANG’A speaks on slapping a middle-aged man who had dozed off during his sermon - ‘Nitapiga Mtu, hata Yesu Aliwatoa’ (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, founder of Neno Evangelism Church, has finally broken his silence after a viral video showed him slapping a middle-aged man who had dozed off during his sermon.

In the now widely circulated clip, Ng’ang’a abruptly leaves the pulpit, approaches the sleepy congregant, slaps him twice, and orders him to vacate his seat and move to the back.

The video sparked outrage online, with many condemning the pastor’s harsh approach.

However, Ng’ang’a remains unapologetic.

Addressing the backlash, he stood his ground, drawing comparisons to Jesus cleansing the temple.

“Niliona mkisema nilipiga mtu… nitapiga mtu.”

“Hata Yesu aliwatoa mwenyewe. Nitawatoa nje,” he declared.

True to form, the outspoken preacher insists he will not tolerate what he calls disrespect in the house of God.

