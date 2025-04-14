Businesswoman MERCY KIMANI shares CCTV footage of two masked men who stormed into her restaurant at night and set it on fire - The business was destroyed completely (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - A businesswoman identified as Mercy Kimani is counting losses after two masked men broke into her restaurant at night and set it on fire.

In the heartbreaking footage, the suspects are seen breaking into the restaurant and pouring petrol on the seats.

They then set the seats on fire before walking out.

The fire quickly spread and reduced the restaurant to ashes.

Mercy had successfully run the restaurant for years, and the business was thriving.

She is now back to square one, following the massive loss.

It is not clear whether the heinous act was committed by her business rivals.





Watch the footage.

Businesswoman MERCY KIMANI shares CCTV footage of two masked men who stormed into her restaurant at night and set it on fire - The business was destroyed completely pic.twitter.com/necaPRWZYx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2025

