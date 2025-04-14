Pastor’s car torched by locals in Homa Bay after mistaking him for a livestock thief - He had parked the car near a bush to have fun with a LADY (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Residents of Kowido, Rachuonyo in Homa Bay County, reportedly torched a car belonging to a Pastor after a mistaken identity.

Reports indicate that the rogue man of God parked the vehicle near a bush and went downstream to have fun with a lady, believed to be his side chick.

The residents thought the vehicle belonged to livestock thieves who have been terrorizing the village and torched the vehicle.

The pastor rushed to the scene, only to find that his vehicle had been reduced to ashes.

