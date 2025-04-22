Trending! This young man has wowed netizens with his hilarious take on simps and relationships (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - A hilarious video of a young man trolling men who force relationships has left netizens in stitches.

In the clip, the witty youngster boldly calls out guys who can’t take a hint when a lady just isn’t into them.

He points out how some men persist even when it’s clear they’re carrying the conversation alone.

Labeling them “simps,” he throws in some cheeky adjectives that had viewers laughing out loud.

The video quickly went viral, with many impressed by the young man’s wisdom, saying he understands what some grown men still don’t.

Others playfully told him to “finish his homework” first, but no doubt, his message hit home.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST