Netizens react after alleged scammer KENYAN PRINCE humiliates his slay queen girlfriend on OBINNA Show - Men will embarrass you! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Self-proclaimed Forex guru Raymond Omosa, better known as Kenyan Prince, is on the receiving end from netizens for humiliating his girlfriend during a candid interview on the Obinna Show.

While seated next to his visibly uncomfortable girlfriend, Omosa shamelessly boasted about sleeping with his former best friend’s girlfriend, treating it like a proud achievement.

His girlfriend, caught off guard, could only look down and scroll through her phone in silence as he carried on with his tale.

Known more for online scams than financial savvy, the self-styled “youngest sponsor in Kenya” has drawn sharp criticism.

Some netizens slammed him for being immature, while others predicted karma, hinting that his girlfriend may soon return the favor.

Watch the video and reactions below

