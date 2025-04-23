





Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A nosy passerby recorded a video of alleged ‘bedroom activities’ happening inside a private vehicle that had been parked by the roadside.

The heavily-tinted Toyota Fielder Registration number, KCA 940 J, was reportedly turned into a lodging.

The video was shared on Tiktok, attracting over 1300 comments.

In 2023, a couple made headlines after they were arrested making out inside their vehicle along Thika Road and fined Ksh 20,000 for the offensive conduct.

Police warned motorists against engaging in such offensive conducts in their vehicles.

Watch the video and some of the reactions.

What was happening inside this heavily-tinted Toyota Fielder Reg No, KCA 940 J in broad daylight? Was the owner making out with a LADY? VIDEO sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/XiiK7oE4FD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2025

