Scandal erupts as JUMA TWANGA, a rogue official at the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia, is accused of preying on distressed Kenyan LADIES seeking help - He demands ‘goodies’ (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Robinson Juma Twanga, an official at the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is in the spotlight after it emerged that he has been preying on ladies seeking help after being mistreated by their employers, instead of helping them.

One of the victims, identified as Selestine Kemoli, spoke to the New York Times and said that she fled to the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh, terrified and desperate after her employer abused her.

She begged Twanga’s help, but instead of coming to her rescue, he started preying on her.

He praised her beauty and demanded to sample her goodies if she wanted help.

Multiple women who escaped from Saudi Arabia have accused Twanga of randy behaviours after exploiting them at their most vulnerable moments.

Some lawyers in Nairobi have provided witness accounts of six women exposing Twanga for taking advantage of them.

The victims hope they will get justice, but in the meantime, Twanga is still in office, probably preying on more distressed Kenyan ladies seeking help after being mistreated by their employers in Saudi Arabia.





The Kenyan DAILY POST