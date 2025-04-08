The wife of the Marsabit cop who killed his kids and took his own life used to flatter him on Facebook and still cheat on him with an SDA church elder - Fear women (See posts)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Constable David Okebe Goga has shocked the nation after he killed his three kids and later took his own life during a visit to his matrimonial home in Homa Bay.

The depressed cop left a suicide note revealing why he decided to commit the heinous act.

He accused his wife of cheating on him with an SDA church elder identified as Linoh Lussy.

Linoh was chewing his wife as he was busy serving the nation in Marsabit.

Interestingly, David’s wife used to flatter him on Facebook and pretend to be a faithful wife, while she was busy dishing out her flesh to the church elder.

Check out her posts.

