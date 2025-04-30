BAHATI reveals the painful truth why he quit being a gospel musician - ‘I never planned on leaving but..!’







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Once a beloved household name in Kenya’s gospel scene, Kevin Kioko, better known as Bahati, rose to fame with soul-stirring hits like Barua and Mama.

His music inspired a generation and earned him numerous awards, making him one of the most celebrated gospel artists of his time.

However, during a candid interview on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Bahati revealed the painful truth behind his departure from the gospel industry.

“I never planned on leaving,” he shared.

“But the pretense was too much.”

“Even the women considered spiritual don’t love each other.”

“Why has Guardian Angel never collaborated with Mercy Masika?”

“There’s no unity.”

He added that a lack of genuine support, even in moments of personal hardship, made things worse.

“Imagine being a gospel artist, your house gets locked and no one answers your calls.”

However, Bahati clarified that while he stepped away from the gospel industry, he hasn’t abandoned his faith.

“I’m still in Christ. The Lord is my personal saviour,” he asserted.