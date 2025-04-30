PRINCE INDAH addresses criticism over his outfit during his lavish traditional wedding –‘That material is very expensive’







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Ohangla sensation Evans Ochieng Owino alias Prince Indah, tied the knot with his longtime love, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a lavish traditional wedding held in Migori County in on April 12th, 2025.

While the ceremony was nothing short of regal, complete with glamorous décor and cultural flair, online critics had mixed reactions to the star’s attire

Designed by the well-known stylist, Bolo Bespoke, Prince Indah’s wedding look didn’t quite hit the mark for some fans with some claiming his outfit was made from fabric meant for sofa sets.

However, Prince Inadah has addressed the issue for the first time.

During an interview with Oga Obinna, Indah said:

"That material is not for the Sofa Set, it's very expensive.”

“The material is used for clothes. People should know information before they talk.”

“If you touch the texture of the material you would understand it was high quality.”

On the same breath, Indah dismissed claims that they were forced to add dowry due to the high-end car entourage at the wedding.

"Luo's don't negotiate. I am their son.”

“It was not a big deal.”

“Negotiating is like selling a human being.”

“I cannot talk about the amount paid, it's disgusting."

The Kenyan DAILY POST