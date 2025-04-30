PRINCE INDAH addresses criticism over his outfit during his lavish traditional wedding –‘That material is very expensive’

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Ohangla sensation Evans Ochieng Owino alias Prince Indah, tied the knot with his longtime love, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a lavish traditional wedding held in Migori County in on April 12th, 2025.
While the ceremony was nothing short of regal,
complete with glamorous décor and cultural flair, online critics had mixed
reactions to the star’s attire
Designed by the well-known stylist, Bolo Bespoke, Prince
Indah’s wedding look didn’t quite hit the mark for some fans with some claiming
his outfit was made from fabric meant for sofa sets.
However, Prince Inadah has addressed the issue for the first
time.
During an interview with Oga Obinna, Indah said:
"That material is not for the Sofa Set, it's very
expensive.”
“The material is used for clothes. People should know
information before they talk.”
“If you touch the texture of the material you would
understand it was high quality.”
On the same breath, Indah dismissed claims that they were
forced to add dowry due to the high-end car entourage at the wedding.
"Luo's don't negotiate. I am their son.”
“It was not a big deal.”
“Negotiating is like selling a human being.”
“I cannot talk about the amount paid, it's disgusting."
