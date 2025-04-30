A disgruntled Kenyan laments after being denied access to a swimming pool at Oakridge Gardens in Limuru because white people were using it and don’t like to share the pool







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A recent incident at Oakridge Gardens in Limuru has sparked controversy after a disgruntled Kenyan man was denied access to the facility's swimming pool due to the presence of white patrons, who reportedly preferred not to share the pool.

The complainant, who lamented on X (formerly Twitter), recounted arriving at the facility, only to be turned away, despite being a regular patron.

He was informed by staff that the pool was exclusively reserved for white guests.

The staff allegedly stated that the white patrons were uncomfortable sharing the pool with others.

This incident has raised concerns about racial discrimination in public spaces within Kenya.

While there have been previous reports of similar allegations at other establishments, this is the first such claim against Oakridge Gardens.

Oakridge Gardens, located on Raini-Tigoni Road in Limuru, is known for hosting various events, including weddings, team-building activities, and birthday parties.

