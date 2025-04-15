Amnesty Kenya blasts RUTO’s Gender CS nominee, WENDOT CHEPTUMO, over ‘insensitive’ remarks on femicide







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Amnesty Kenya has sharply criticised Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, following her controversial remarks on femicide during her vetting on Monday, April 14th.

In a statement released Tuesday, Amnesty termed Cheptumo’s comments as not only “insensitive” but “outright wrong,” accusing her of shifting blame from perpetrators to victims.

“Suggesting that girls need economic power to avoid femicide shifts the blame from perpetrators to the victims.”

“Femicide is a crime and should be treated as such,” Amnesty said in a video titled How Not to Govern 101.

The group also invoked Kenya’s Constitution, stating: “Article 26 guarantees the right to life. Article 27 emphasises non-discrimination.”

“Blaming victims for violence disregards these rights.”

During her vetting, Cheptumo claimed that a lack of economic empowerment among women was a key driver of femicide.

“If girls were able to have economic power, they would not depend on either gender,” she said.

“If a woman is educated, chances are she will avoid some of these challenges.”

However, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula noted that many femicide victims were university students.

Cheptumo responded, “They are educated, but those are looking for money. You know a girl has many needs.”

Her remarks sparked an immediate rebuttal from Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko.

“It is very wrong to say those women were butchered because they were looking for money,” she said.

“That is victim-blaming, and it must stop.”

Cheptumo, nominated on March 26th, is the widow of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST