Amnesty Kenya blasts RUTO’s Gender CS nominee, WENDOT CHEPTUMO, over ‘insensitive’ remarks on femicide

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Amnesty Kenya has sharply criticised Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, following her controversial remarks on femicide during her vetting on Monday, April 14th.
In a statement released Tuesday, Amnesty termed Cheptumo’s
comments as not only “insensitive” but “outright wrong,” accusing her of
shifting blame from perpetrators to victims.
“Suggesting that girls need economic power to avoid femicide
shifts the blame from perpetrators to the victims.”
“Femicide is a crime and should be treated as such,” Amnesty
said in a video titled How Not to Govern 101.
The group also invoked Kenya’s Constitution, stating:
“Article 26 guarantees the right to life. Article 27 emphasises
non-discrimination.”
“Blaming victims for violence disregards these rights.”
During her vetting, Cheptumo claimed that a lack of economic
empowerment among women was a key driver of femicide.
“If girls were able to have economic power, they would not
depend on either gender,” she said.
“If a woman is educated, chances are she will avoid some of
these challenges.”
However, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula noted that many femicide
victims were university students.
Cheptumo responded, “They are educated, but those are
looking for money. You know a girl has many needs.”
Her remarks sparked an immediate rebuttal from Likoni MP,
Mishi Mboko.
“It is very wrong to say those women were butchered because
they were looking for money,” she said.
“That is victim-blaming, and it must stop.”
Cheptumo, nominated on March 26th, is the widow
of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo.
