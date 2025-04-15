PHOTOs and VIDEOs of the money in Kenyan shillings and dollars recovered from Governor WAMATANGI’s home after dramatic raid by EACC officials







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Officers from the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided the home of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and seized Ksh 12 million and USD 13, 000 in cash, funds suspected to be the proceeds of corruption.

According to a statement issued by EACC on Tuesday, Wamatangi and other senior county officials are implicated in fraudulent deals worth Ksh 1.5 billion.

Other high-ranking officials under investigation include County Secretary Peter Njoroge Ndegwa, Finance CEC Nancy Njeri Kirumba, Lands CEC Salome Muthoni Wainaina, and Chief Officer of Finance William Kinyanjui Kimani.

Also implicated are supply chain director Phyllis Wanjiru Muiruri, revenue director Henry Mburu Waweru, and Bernard Kabalku Theuri, the director of Filtronic International Limited, a firm linked to the alleged fraud.





According to the EACC, authorities are investigating two key transactions: a Ksh. 230 million contract awarded to Filtronic International for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, and a series of suspicious payments allegedly made for non-existent services.

Preliminary findings indicate that procurement rules were violated in both cases, with county officials allegedly conspiring with private entities to divert taxpayer funds.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud confirmed that investigators had gathered significant evidence, including financial records and digital data, which could be critical in prosecuting the case.

See a video of the money recovered from the Governor's residence.

