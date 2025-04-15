My Life is in danger but I won’t sing RUTO praises, You are born once and die just once - NATEMBEYA







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has claimed that he is being targeted by unnamed individuals due to his continued criticism of President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during an interview with Sulwe FM on Tuesday, Natembeya alleged that he is being followed and harassed for refusing to align himself with the President’s supporters.

The vocal County boss appeared to link the harassment to President Ruto, saying it was part of a broader effort to silence dissenting voices.

“If I have done any wrong, why not just face me?”

“Following someone around is as if this country has no freedoms,” he said.

“It is as if, if you are not part of the choir singing praises to the President, you are bad.”

“I will not accept that.”

The Governor vowed to remain vocal on national issues, stating, “you are born once and die just once; you cannot live in fear forever.”

“I know he might send people to come kill me, but Mr President, I don’t care.”

Natembeya has recently criticised the Government on key issues such as healthcare, drawing backlash from Ruto’s allies.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called for his impeachment.

Natembeya’s convoy has faced hostility, as his rivalry with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula intensifies in the battle for Western Kenya’s political dominance.

