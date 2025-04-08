Anapeanga Mwalimu Mwenzake - Man who forgave his cheating baby mama and reunited with her shocked to find out she is still cheating! Shares messages







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - A man has taken to social media to expose his cheating baby mama after he snooped through her phone and found incriminating evidence.

They had parted ways after he caught her cheating, but he decided to forgive her, and they reunited.

He went ahead and impregnated her, thinking that she would settle down after becoming a mother.

He was shocked after finding out that she was still cheating on him with her workmate.

Read the messages that he found on her phone.

Photo of the cheating lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST