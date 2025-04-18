CITAM church youths lament how they are misused in the name of serving God despite the church raking in Ksh 2.4 billion last year







Friday, April 18, 2025 - A growing wave of discontent is quietly brewing within Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM), where some young volunteers have begun speaking out about what they describe as an exploitative culture that thrives beneath the surface of its spiritual and financial success.

A recently published financial summary revealed that the church network brought in over Ksh 2.4 billion in income in 2024, spread across its various branches and administrative units.

According to data shared online, the highest earnings came from CITAM Valley Road (Ksh 404 million), CITAM Woodley (Ksh 253 million), and CITAM Karen (Ksh 215 million), with other branches such as Thika Road, Buruburu, and Ngong’ contributing over Ksh 100 million each.

The report also indicated a year-on-year income growth of 4% compared to 2023, with some branches like CITAM Karen and CITAM Woodley recording double-digit increases in revenue.

The figures suggest a financially robust church organization with substantial support from its congregations across Nairobi and other regions but what is emerging from the ground is a very different picture, one in which young people, many of them jobless graduates, claim to be enduring week-long service schedules, back-to-back responsibilities and heavy creative workloads without receiving even a basic stipend or any form of material support from the institution.

In messages shared with Cyprian Nyakundi, a musician who has served in multiple CITAM branches across different regions painted a picture of silent hardship and growing frustration among young congregants who volunteer their time and talent for what they had hoped would be both a spiritual and supportive community, only to find themselves sinking deeper into personal financial struggles, with no formal acknowledgment of their labour or sacrifice.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, explained that the church routinely demands extensive availability from these young workers; ranging from musical arrangements, band rehearsals, event coordination, livestream and media support, worship services and weekday programs - often stretching across entire weeks with no rest and without any compensation, even as other departments report strong financial performance.

The frustration expressed is not limited to lack of pay, but also touches on the church’s apparent detachment from the lived realities of young members who are serving under immense economic pressure.

With rent arrears, food insecurity and joblessness being common realities for many in this age group, the idea that the church expects round-the-clock commitment without the slightest financial relief has sparked resentment among some of its most active youth members.

"Hey Cyprian. Have you seen this insane financial report from CITAM Church? These guys are making so much money, yet they expect young people especially Gen Zs to serve the church from Monday to Monday without even offering a single shilling in return.

I’ve served in five CITAM branches, especially in the interior areas, and honestly, there’s so much work you're subjected to in the name of serving God. At the end of the day, you go home hungry, with no idea how you’ll pay your rent or where your next meal will come from. Yet the church still expects you to keep showing up and working.

In my case, I’m an experienced musician. I play multiple instruments, sing, direct music, etc. But since graduating, I haven’t found a single job.

The very church that should give you hope, or at least a little financial support, ends up making your life even harder.

It’s really painful and honestly absurd. Please post this on behalf of many of us Gen Zs in CITAM who are silently suffering under the assumption that we’re financially stable like others."

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi