Emotional PHOTOs of Ex-Tahidi actress, ALICE WAIRIMU’s daughter weeping after viewing her body - This is painful







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Former Tahidi High actress, Alice Wairimu, was buried in an emotional burial ceremony attended by friends and family.

Wairimu’s young daughter couldn’t hold back tears after viewing her body at the mortuary.

She was pictured weeping as he paid her final tributes to her late mother.

The talented actress passed away on April 19th, 2025, after collapsing at her home.

Her death came just days after her health deteriorated following a short illness.

See photos of the burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST