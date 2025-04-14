Black Spot!! PHOTOs of the accident scene where 3 people died at Manguo along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, days after 5 people died at the same spot







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Three people died on the spot and nine others seriously injured following an early morning road accident at Manguo along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The incident occurred at the same location where five people lost their lives in a similar crash just days earlier.

Limuru OCPD Mary Gachie confirmed the incident and said the accident involved a matatu and a lorry, which collided head-on.

The force of the impact caused the lorry to overturn, trapping several passengers inside its cabin.

The driver’s side of the matatu was also severely damaged, indicating a high-impact collision.

Residents were the first to respond, working to rescue those trapped in the wreckage as traffic built up along the highway.

Emergency responders later arrived to manage the scene and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

