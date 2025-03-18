ZIMESHIKA! This thirsty LADY shamelessly ‘harassing’ a young man in public has left netizens talking (VIEDO)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - A viral video of a stunning lady playfully “harassing” a young man in public has left netizens talking.

The beautiful slay queen, seemingly overwhelmed by thirst, and persistently pursued the man, hoping he’d quench it - but he wasn’t having any of it!

Despite her relentless advances, he eventually fled, leaving netizens debating whether it was real or just a staged skit.

Either way, the video has sparked mixed reactions with some men wishing they were in the guy’s shoes.

Watch the video and reactions below.

ZIMESHIKA! This thirsty LADY shamelessly ‘harassing’ a young man in public has left netizens talking pic.twitter.com/eu55Cw5CVF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2025

